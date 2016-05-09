UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Colony Starwood Homes
* Re-affirms full year 2016 guidance
* Colony Starwood Homes announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 core FFO per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $139.4 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20