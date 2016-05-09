May 9 William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon homes reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 543 homes, up 40 pct

* Qtrly home sales revenue of $261.3 million, up 38 pct

* Qtrly net new home orders of 689, up 17 pct

* Qtrly dollar value of orders of $334.5 million, up 25 pct

* Qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog of $471.7 million, up 41 pct

* Qtrly average sales price of new homes delivered of $481,200

* Qtrly net income $0.24 per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $237.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $264.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $237.3 million