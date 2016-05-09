PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Endeavour Silver
* Endeavour will pay Canarc CAD$10.5 million
* Endeavour will assume Canarc's obligation to pay an aggregate of 165 troy ounces of gold from production to marlin Gold Mining Ltd
* Will pay Canarc by issuing 2,147,239 common shares of ENDEAVOUR at a deemed issue price of CAD$4.89
* Transaction was approved by independent members of Endeavour board
* Signs definitive agreement to acquire Oro Silver Resources and its El Compas gold-silver mine property and leased plant from Canarc Resource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.