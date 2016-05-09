UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Louisiana-Pacific Corp
* LP reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 sales $505 million versus i/b/e/s view $513.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy