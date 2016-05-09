UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Backlog at quarter-end increased by $52.7 million, or 9% compared with march 31, 2015
* Number of cemetery contracts written during q1 was 26,031 compared with 27,399 in prior year
* Stonemor partners l.p. Reports operating and financial results for the 2016 first quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy