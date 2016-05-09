May 9 Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $72 to $77 million

* Ply gem reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20

* Q1 loss per share $0.40

* Q1 sales $408.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S