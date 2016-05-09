UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Ply Gem Holdings Inc
* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda to be in range of $72 to $77 million
* Ply gem reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Q1 loss per share $0.40
* Q1 sales $408.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $398.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy