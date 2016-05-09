UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Incyte Corp :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Quarter financial results and updates shareholders on key clinical programs
* Q1 revenue $263 million versus I/B/E/S view $264 million
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy