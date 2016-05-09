UPDATE 5-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Armstrong World Industries Inc
* Armstrong world industries reports first quarter 2016 results
* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance
* Qtrly loss per share $0.21
* Qtrly net sales $571.8 million, up 3.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $562.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20