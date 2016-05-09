UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Ceragon Networks Ltd
* Ceragon networks reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to $59.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.01
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy