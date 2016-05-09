UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Synalloy Corp
* Synalloy reports first quarter 2016 results: continued negative impact from oil & gas industry declines and nickel metal pricing
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Q1 sales $36.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy