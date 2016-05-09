UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides programs update
* Q1 loss per share $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy