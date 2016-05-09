UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Lmi Aerospace Inc
* Lmi aerospace inc says reaffirming 2016 guidance
* Lmi aerospace announces first quarter 2016 results; outlines growth plan through 2018
* Q1 loss per share $0.05 excluding items
* Q1 sales $87.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $90 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy