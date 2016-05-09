UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Sotheby's
* "clear that significant market growth experienced in 2014 and first part of 2015 had slowed somewhat, and impact" can be felt in q1 results
* Sotheby's reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.35
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.41
* Q1 revenue $53.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $124.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy