May 9 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc

* Cash and cash equivalents as of march 31, 2016 were $66.7 million, to be sufficient to finance activities into 2018

* Protalix biotherapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Q1 loss per share $0.09