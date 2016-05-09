UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Murphy USA Inc
* Qtrly total revenues $2.5 billion versus $2.92 billion last year
* Q1 revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly retail fuel volume grew 4.6% for network overall to 1.007 billion gallons at 11.1 CPG margins
* Murphy USA reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy