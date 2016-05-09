May 9 Murphy USA Inc

* Qtrly total revenues $2.5 billion versus $2.92 billion last year

* Q1 revenue view $2.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail fuel volume grew 4.6% for network overall to 1.007 billion gallons at 11.1 CPG margins

* Murphy USA reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S