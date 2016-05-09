UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Ingles Markets Inc
* Ingles markets inc qtrly earnings per share for class b common stock $0.66
* Qtrly diluted earnings per class a share $0.71
* Ingles Markets reports higher sales and net income for second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q2 sales rose 1 percent to $924.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy