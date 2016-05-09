May 9 Ingles Markets Inc

* Ingles markets inc qtrly earnings per share for class b common stock $0.66

* Qtrly diluted earnings per class a share $0.71

* Ingles Markets reports higher sales and net income for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 sales rose 1 percent to $924.3 million