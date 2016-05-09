May 9 Stratasys Ltd

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP net income of $9 to $23 million, or $0.17 to $0.43 per diluted share.

* Stratasys Ltd sees fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance of $700 million to $730 million

* Sees 2016 GAAP net loss of $84.0 to $67.0 million, or loss of $1.60 to $1.28 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $713.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stratasys ltd sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 million to $70 million

* Stratasys releases first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S