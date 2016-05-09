UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Stratasys Ltd
* Sees 2016 non-GAAP net income of $9 to $23 million, or $0.17 to $0.43 per diluted share.
* Stratasys Ltd sees fiscal year 2016 revenue guidance of $700 million to $730 million
* Sees 2016 GAAP net loss of $84.0 to $67.0 million, or loss of $1.60 to $1.28 per diluted share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $713.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stratasys ltd sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are projected at $60 million to $70 million
* Stratasys releases first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $167.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $164.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy