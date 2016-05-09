GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Flamel Technologies SA :
* Maintaining its full year 2016 revenue guidance
* Expects research & development expenses to be in range of $35 - $50 million, up from $25.6 million in 2015
* FY 2016 revenue view $124.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Flamel Technologies reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $36.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $130 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
