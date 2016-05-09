UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc :
* Expects existing cash and cash equivalents will fund research and development programs and operations into middle of 2018
* Expects to end 2016 with at least $120 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments
* Karyopharm reports first quarter 2016 financial results and highlights recent progress
* Q1 loss per share $0.75
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy