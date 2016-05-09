UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 Altisource Residential Corp :
* Qtrly total revenues $40.1 million versus $88.9 million
* Q1 revenue view $59.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altisource Residential Corporation Reports First Quarter 2016 Results; Progress Continues on Growth of Single-Family Rental Portfolio
* Q1 loss per share $0.82
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy