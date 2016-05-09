GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Tesoro Logistics Lp :
* Intends to use gross proceeds of offering of 2021 notes to repay amounts outstanding under its dropdown credit facility
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering of 2024 notes to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility
* Tesoro Logistics Lp announces intention to offer $250 million of senior notes due 2021 and $350 million of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.