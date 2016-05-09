May 9 Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment
Corp :
* Under orderly wind-up plan, company will cease originating
new loans and all mortgage renewal activity
* A go-forward plan by way of an orderly wind-up of
company's assets and return of capital to shareholders
* Orderly wind-up plan will be put forward for shareholder
approval at upcoming annual and special meeting
* Intends to maintain current dividend until board deems it
no longer appropriate under orderly wind-up plan
* Annual and special meeting has been rescheduled from may
30, 2016 to june 16, 2016
* Special committee announces completion of strategic review
process and rescheduled meeting date
