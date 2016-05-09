GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Builders Capital Mortgage Corp :
* Builders Capital Mortgage Corp reports 2016 Q1 results
* "Our Q1 results were impacted by challenges that our primary Southern Alberta marketplace continues to experience"
* In primary Southern Alberta market, anticipates economic uncertainty will persist in slowing real estate activity
* Consistent with last year, first quarter income translates into earnings of $0.53 per class a non-voting share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.