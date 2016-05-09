May 9 H2o Innovation Inc

* Qtrly revenues $14.2 million versus $12.1 million

* Says backlog at $42.1 million as at march 31, 2016 compared to $40.4 million as at march 31, 2015

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.031