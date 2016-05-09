UPDATE 2-Ant Financial hikes MoneyGram offer by 36 pct to outbid Euronet
* Ant bid hiked by 36 pct to $18 per share, Euronet has bid $15.20
May 9 H2o Innovation Inc
* Qtrly revenues $14.2 million versus $12.1 million
* Says backlog at $42.1 million as at march 31, 2016 compared to $40.4 million as at march 31, 2015
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.031
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy