GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Q2 Holdings Inc :
* Q2 Holdings Inc announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* GAAP net loss for Q1 of $9.7 million, which compares to a loss of $4.6 million a year ago
* Qtrly non-GAAP net loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $33.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $33.1 million
* Sees Q2 total revenue of $35.3 million to $35.7 million
* Q2 revenue view $35.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of negative $2.5 million to negative $2.9 million
* Sees 2016 total revenue of $146.0 million to $148.4 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $146.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA of negative $3.2 million to negative $4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.