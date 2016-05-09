May 9 Petmed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1

* Net sales for quarter ended march 31, 2016 were $55.4 million, compared to $50.0 million for quarter ended march 31, 2015

* 800-Petmeds announces its financial results for fiscal 2016 and its quarterly dividend raised to $0.19 per share

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S