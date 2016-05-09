GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Announces Expected Timing Of Form 10
* Expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended march 31, 2016 on or before June 10, 2016
* Expects quarterly filings for quarter ending June 30, 2016 and thereafter will be filed with SEC and Canadian regulators on timely basis
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals announces expected timing of form 10-Q filing and reiterates 2016 first quarter guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.