May 9 Integrated Electrical Services Inc :

* Adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 per share for q2 of 2016

* Backlog of about $301 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to approximately $289 million as of december 31, 2015

* Integrated electrical services reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $160 million