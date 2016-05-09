GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Integrated Electrical Services Inc :
* Adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 per share for q2 of 2016
* Backlog of about $301 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to approximately $289 million as of december 31, 2015
* Integrated electrical services reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.10
* Q2 revenue rose 19.6 percent to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
