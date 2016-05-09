PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 American Lithium Corp
* Has entered into an agreement to acquire all of outstanding share capital of 1065604 BC LTD
* Will issue 4,533,334 common shares and will assume 1065604's obligations to Nevada sunrise in respect of Atlantis
* In order to complete acquisition, co will be required to complete cash payments and exploration expenditures to Nevada Sunrise
* In order to complete acquisition of atlantis, co will have to issue of up to 1.3 million common shares over a period of 3 yrs
* American Lithium Corp to acquire Atlantis Property in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada - adds 2,882 acres to its lithium portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.