May 9 MGT Capital Investments Inc

* Also intends to change its corporate name to John Mcafee Global Technologies, Inc

* Entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to acquire certain technology and assets from D-Vasive Inc

* Mcafee to be chairman and CEO of renamed John Mcafee Global Technologies

* Terms of deal include payment to D-Vasive Inc. Stockholders of 23.8 million restricted shares of Mgt stock and $300,000 in cash

* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to roughly 47% of company on a pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing

John Mcafee returns to public markets as MGT Capital agrees to acquire security/privacy technology