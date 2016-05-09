May 9 MGT Capital Investments Inc
* Also intends to change its corporate name to John Mcafee
Global Technologies, Inc
* Entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement to
acquire certain technology and assets from D-Vasive Inc
* Mcafee to be chairman and CEO of renamed John Mcafee
Global Technologies
* Terms of deal include payment to D-Vasive Inc.
Stockholders of 23.8 million restricted shares of Mgt stock and
$300,000 in cash
* Proposed share issuance is expected to amount to roughly
47% of company on a pro-forma fully diluted basis at closing
* John Mcafee returns to public markets as MGT Capital
agrees to acquire security/privacy technology
