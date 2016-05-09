GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 General Finance Corp
* Believes consolidated adjusted ebitda for fiscal year 2016 will be 26% to 28% lower in fiscal year 2016 from fiscal year 2015
* General finance corporation reports third quarter results for fiscal year 2016
* Q3 loss per share $0.13
* Q3 revenue $66.5 million versus $69.4 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $285 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.