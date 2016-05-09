May 9 Performance Food Group Co :

* Performance food group company announces intention to offer $350 million of senior notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay all outstanding borrowings under its existing term loan facility

* Units with PFG and subsidiaries intends to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)