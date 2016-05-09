May 9 NRG Energy Inc

* NRG Energy Inc announces cash tender offers

* Has commenced tender offers to purchase certain of its outstanding senior notes for aggregate cash consideration of up to $1.0 billion

* Tender offers to be financed with net proceeds from NRG's concurrent private placement together with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)