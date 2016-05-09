PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 IPG Photonics Corp
* Cash purchase price is $46.8 million
* Acquisition is expected to be accretive to ipg's earnings in 2018
* Acquisition initially will have a dilutive effect of approximately $0.01 per share each quarter
* Ipg photonics acquires menara networks to capitalize on growing optical pluggable systems market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.