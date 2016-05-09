GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
May 9 Southwest Gas Corp
* Qtrly consolidated operating revenues $731.2 million versus $734.2 million
* Southwest gas corporation announces first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $1.59
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 3 to 7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dents optimism on U.S. economy
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.