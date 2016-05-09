May 9 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* Expected reach of 12 million smart TVs by end of 2016

* Says You On Demand's new addressable user base is now expected to reach over 160 million by end of 2016

* Purpose of partnership is to launch overseas (outside of china ) content distribution business under name global on demand

* You on demand and Golive TV form strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)