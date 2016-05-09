UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Mackinac Financial Corp :
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Net interest income in Q1 of 2016 remained mostly flat at $7.288 million, or 4.33%, compared to $7.520 million, or 4.53%, in Qq1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.