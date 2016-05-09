PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc :
* Sorrento Therapeutics engaged advisors for exploring strategic alternatives
* Sorrento engaged Guggenheim Securities and PJT Partners to review a number of strategic alternatives
* "Decided to engage industry leading firms to advise us on potential alternatives and strategies" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 16 U.S. buyout firm Leonard Green & Partners LP has prevailed in an auction to acquire Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films for the food and medical industries, for $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said.