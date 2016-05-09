UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Lattice Semiconductor Corp
* Gross margin percentage for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be approximately 57.0% plus or minus 2% on a non-GAAP basis
* Total operating expenses, excluding some charges, expected to be about $47.5 million plus or minus 3% on non-GAAP basis for Q2
* Non-GAAP loss per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $96.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $98 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.17
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue about $97 million to $103 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.