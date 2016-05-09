UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Applied Optoelectronics Inc :
* Sees Q2 non-gaap gross margin in range of 29.5% to 31%
* Sees Q2 non-gaap fully diluted earnings per share in range of $0.04 to $0.08
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $54.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Applied Optoelectronics reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $50.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $51 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue $49.5 million to $52 million
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.