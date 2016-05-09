May 9 Pfsweb Inc

* Pfsweb inc says pfsweb is reiterating its target for 2016 service fee equivalent revenue to range between $220 million and $230 million

* Pfsweb inc says also reiterating 2016 target for adjusted ebitda to range between $23 million to $25 million

* Pfsweb reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $75.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $72 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S