May 9 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales at pollo tropical were flat, and comparable guest traffic increased 0.1%

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc qtrly comparable restaurant sales at taco cabana increased 1.7%, and comparable guest traffic decreased 0.8%

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees comparable restaurant sales growth of at least low single digits at both brands for 2016

* Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc sees 2016 capital expenditures of $90 to $100 million.

* Q1 revenue $176.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $175.3 million