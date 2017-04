May 9 Compass Diversified Holdings

* Purchase price of $73.8 million

* Purchase price excluding working capital and potential earn-out payment of $8.2 million based on 2017 financial performance

* Expects to fund purchase price through available cash on its balance sheet and a draw on its revolving credit facility

* Subsidiary entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Baby Tula LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)