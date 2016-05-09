May 9 Paragon Offshore Plc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly earnings per share total contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was an estimated $806 million compared to $1.01 billion at december 31, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share utilization of paragon's marketed jackup rig fleet was lower at 51 percent in q1

* Paragon offshore plc says utilization of paragon's marketed floating rig fleet was 68 percent in q1 versus 61 percent utilization achieved in q4 of 2015

* Paragon offshore reports first quarter 2016 results and provides fleet status report

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue $265.1 million