UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Paragon Offshore Plc
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Qtrly earnings per share total contract backlog at march 31, 2016 was an estimated $806 million compared to $1.01 billion at december 31, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share utilization of paragon's marketed jackup rig fleet was lower at 51 percent in q1
* Paragon offshore plc says utilization of paragon's marketed floating rig fleet was 68 percent in q1 versus 61 percent utilization achieved in q4 of 2015
* Paragon offshore reports first quarter 2016 results and provides fleet status report
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $265.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.