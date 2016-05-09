May 9 Maxlinear Inc

* Sees q2 gaap gross profit to be approximately 60 percent to 61 percent of revenue

* Sees q2 non-gaap gross profit to be 62 percent to 63 percent of revenue

* Maxlinear, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results and the acquisition of broadcom corporation's wireless infrastructure backhaul business

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $102.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $102.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $100 million to $104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)