UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 Dts Inc
* Sees fy non-gaap operating margins in low-to-mid 30s and non-gaap diluted eps in range of $2.10 to $2.25
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Qtrly revenue $45.2 million $33.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $43.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dts reports first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $180 million to $190 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.