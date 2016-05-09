May 9 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Atlas financial holdings inc qtrly gross premium written increased by 42.4% to $64.0 million

* Book value per common share on march 31, 2016 was $10.73, compared to $10.15 at december 31, 2015

* Atlas financial holdings announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)