UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 TeamHealth Holdings Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $1.14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says consistent with prior guidance, projected 2016 net revenue growth of 31.0% to 33.0%
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.5% and 11.0%
* Says Q1 same contract revenue increased $50.0 million, or 6.6%, to $804.3 million from $754.3 million in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.