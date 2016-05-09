May 9 Cytosorbents Corp

* Says total revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $1.8 million, which includes both product sales and grant revenue

* Says product gross margin for Q1 2016 was approximately 62% compared to approximately 59% for Q1 2015