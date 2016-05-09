May 9 State National Companies Inc

* State National Companies Inc says Q1 combined ratio for lender services was 87.0%, flat with last year

* State national companies inc says has reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 outlook in lender services and has raised its outlook range in program services

* State national companies reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue rose 8.7 percent to $50.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)